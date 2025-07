Jurassic World Rebirth Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & This Limited Edition SteelBook

Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, and this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Universal. The 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital via a redeemable code from Movies Anywhere.

Release dates, bonus material, and disc specs are still pending.

Pre-order Links

Jurassic World Rebirth – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

Jurassic World Rebirth – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon

Jurassic World Rebirth – Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

Jurassic World Rebirth – DVD Amazon

Jurassic World Rebirth – Streaming/Download Prime Video (Rent/Purchase)

Trailer

Logline: Five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.