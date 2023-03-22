Home4k Blu-rayStar Trek: The Next Generation Movies Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision...
Star Trek: The Next Generation Movies Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & HDR10

Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek: The Next Generation movies are finally coming to 4k! The beloved ‘Next Generation’ feature films have been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copies. The four movies will hit stores on April 4, 2023, along with a boxed set titled Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection.

‘The Next Generation’ motion pictures include Star Trek: Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

On 4k Blu-ray, the Star Trek: The Next Generation films are presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Each movie is packaged in a 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Bonus features include text commentary on the 4k discs and legacy content on the 1080p Blu-ray Discs.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation 4k Blu-rays are priced $21.99 (List: $25.99).

Star Trek: Generations (1994) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: Generations (1994) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

