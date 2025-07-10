Prime Day Deals On Sound Bars With Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Prime Day can be the best time to upgrade your sound system to enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio in your home theater. And, add a whole new dimension to your TV sound by adding a subwoofer! Quality sound bars and speakers can be expensive, so why not buy when the biggest discounts are happening? We’ve scanned the Prime Day deals to find a range of sound bars that support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for any budget. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on brands such as JBL, Samsung, Sonos, and Vizio. We’ve organized the following models priced high to low. Also check out our Deals page for savings on TVs, streaming media players, 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Discs, and more.

JBL Bar 9.1 Channel 820W Soundbar System Surround Speakers & Dolby Atmos – Price: $759 | Save 37%

Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Channel 300W Soundbar Surround System w/Subwoofer – Price: $710 | Save 21%

Sony Bravia Theater System 6, 5.1 Channel System w/Subwoofer Dolby Atmos – Price: $568 | Save 26%

Sonos Beam Gen 2 – 200W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Black or White) – Price: $369 | Save 26%

VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE Soundbar, Wireless Subwoofer, Surround Sound w/Dolby Atmos – Price: $299 | Save 40%

