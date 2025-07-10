HomeDealsPrime Day Deals On Sound Bars With Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
DealsDolby AtmosDTS-XNewsSoundbars

Prime Day Deals On Sound Bars With Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

HD Report
By HD Report
0

Prime Day can be the best time to upgrade your sound system to enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio in your home theater. And, add a whole new dimension to your TV sound by adding a subwoofer! Quality sound bars and speakers can be expensive, so why not buy when the biggest discounts are happening? We’ve scanned the Prime Day deals to find a range of sound bars that support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for any budget. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on brands such as JBL, Samsung, Sonos, and Vizio. We’ve organized the following models priced high to low. Also check out our Deals page for savings on TVs, streaming media players, 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Discs, and more.

JBL Bar 9.1 Channel 820W Soundbar System Surround Speakers & Dolby Atmos – Price: $759 | Save 37%

JBL Bar 9.1 Channel Soundbar System with Surround Speakers and Dolby Atmos
JBL Bar 9.1 Channel 820W Soundbar System with Surround Speakers and Dolby Atmos Buy on Amazon

Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Channel 300W Soundbar Surround System w/Subwoofer – Price: $710 | Save 21%

SAMSUNG HW-Q990C 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/Wireless Dolby Audio, Rear Speakers Included w/Q-Symphony, SpaceFit Sound Pro
Samsung HW-Q990C 11.1.4 Channel 300W Soundbar Surround System w/Subwoofer Buy on Amazon

Sony Bravia Theater System 6, 5.1 Channel System w/Subwoofer Dolby Atmos – Price: $568 | Save 26%

Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6 5.1ch Home Theater System Sound bar with subwoofer and Rear Speakers Surround Sound by Dolby Atmos
Sony Bravia Theater System 6, 5.1 Channel Sound Bar System w/Subwoofer & Dolby Atmos Buy on Amazon

Sonos Beam Gen 2 – 200W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Black or White) – Price: $369 | Save 26%

Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Black - Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Sonos Beam Gen 2 – 200W Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Black or White finish) Buy on Amazon

VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE Soundbar, Wireless Subwoofer, Surround Sound w/Dolby Atmos – Price: $299 | Save 40%

VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer Surround Sound Dolby Atmos DTS-X Bluetooth
VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate SE Soundbar 185W Wireless Subwoofer Surround Sound Dolby Atmos DTS-X Buy on Amazon

Step up your home theater! See our ranking of the Best 4k Blu-ray Players of 2025

Previous article
New Free Movies In HD On YouTube
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
free-movies-on-youtube-grid-july-2025.jpg

New Free Movies In HD On YouTube

HD Report - 0
Samsung 77-Inch Class OLED 4K S95D Series HDR Pro Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound

Prime Day Deals On Big Screen 4k HDR TVs For Your...

HD Report - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook UK

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ Packaged In Limited Edition SteelBook...

HD Report - 0