Home4k Blu-rayKarate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital: Release...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Karate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital: Release Dates & Details

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Karate Kid Legends 4k SteelBook
Karate Kid: Legends 4k Collector’s Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Karate Kid: Legends premiered in US theaters on May 30, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital! The film will be released on disc in a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with Digital Copy, standard 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo, Blu-ray/Digital combo, DVD, and in the Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection.

The movie first arrives for streaming/download in digital formats on July 8, 2025, followed by physical media disc formats on August 26, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k HD, Karate Kid: Legends is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision at an 1.85:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. On Blu-ray and Digital HD, the movie is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reel – Even icons forget their lines! Laugh out loud at these hysterical outtakes.
  • Two Masters, One Student – Hear how the bringing together of icons Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio shaped an all-new Karate Kid story.
  • Becoming the Karate Kid – Follow Ben Wang’s journey as he steps into a career defining role.
  • Strength & Character: The Cast – Celebrate the amazing talent who round out the cast.
  • Karate, Kung Fu and The Art of Action – Explore the unique partnership of stunt choreography and immersive
  • Honoring the Miyagi Legacy – The cast and filmmakers reflect on the enduring legacy of Mr. Miyagi and how his wisdom is at the heart of this story.

Pre-orders

  • Karate Kid: Legends 4k Collector’s Edition SteelBook $48.49 Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital $37.49 (List: $49.99) Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends Blu-ray/Digital $31.99 (List: $40.99) Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends DVD $19.96 (List: $34.99) Amazon
  • Karate Kid: Legends Digital/Streaming 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Karate Kid Legends 4k SteelBook open
Karate Kid: Legends 4k Collector’s Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Karate Kid- Legends 4k Blu-ray
Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray

Karate Kid- Legends Blu-ray
Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Digital Rent/Purchase

Karate Kid Legends digital poster
Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Description: Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Article updated. Original publish date June 9, 2025.

Previous article
Jurassic World Rebirth Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & This Limited Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital

Sinners 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Sinners 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning 4k UHD

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy 4k UHD/Digital

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jurassic World Rebirth 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Jurassic World Rebirth Is Up For Pre-order On 4k, Blu-ray, Digital,...

HD Report - 0
Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6 5.1ch Home Theater System Sound bar with subwoofer and Rear Speakers Surround Sound by Dolby Atmos

Prime Day Deals On Sound Bars With Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

HD Report - 0
free-movies-on-youtube-grid-july-2025.jpg

New Free Movies In HD On YouTube

HD Report - 0