Karate Kid: Legends Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital: Release Dates & Details

Karate Kid: Legends premiered in US theaters on May 30, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital! The film will be released on disc in a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k SteelBook with Digital Copy, standard 4k UHD/BD/Digital combo, Blu-ray/Digital combo, DVD, and in the Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Collection.

The movie first arrives for streaming/download in digital formats on July 8, 2025, followed by physical media disc formats on August 26, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k HD, Karate Kid: Legends is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision at an 1.85:1 (16×9) aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. On Blu-ray and Digital HD, the movie is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel – Even icons forget their lines! Laugh out loud at these hysterical outtakes.

Two Masters, One Student – Hear how the bringing together of icons Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio shaped an all-new Karate Kid story.

Becoming the Karate Kid – Follow Ben Wang’s journey as he steps into a career defining role.

Strength & Character: The Cast – Celebrate the amazing talent who round out the cast.

Karate, Kung Fu and The Art of Action – Explore the unique partnership of stunt choreography and immersive

Honoring the Miyagi Legacy – The cast and filmmakers reflect on the enduring legacy of Mr. Miyagi and how his wisdom is at the heart of this story.

Description: Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

