Training Day Is Finally Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Oscar-winning drama Training Day (2001) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray Disc on February 28, 2023. The film has been packaged in a special Warner Bros. edition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros., as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Training Day is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD in English and Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special features on the 4k Blu-ray include commentary by Director Antoine Fuqua. On the Blu-ray, additional extras include deleted scenes, an alternate ending, the theatrical trailer, Training Day: Crossing the Line featurette, and two music videos.

Training Day on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging is priced $32.99 (Best Buy). The Warner Bros. 100 edition price is TBD.

Training Day won an Oscar for Best Actor (Denzel Washington) and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Ethan Hawke). The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua based on the book by David Ayer. The cinematography was directed by Mauro Fiore and the music score by Mark Mancina.