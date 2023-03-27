Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray This Week: All Quiet on the Western Front, Missing, Plane,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray This Week: All Quiet on the Western Front, Missing, Plane, Batman: The Doom… & more!

By HD Report
0

What a great week for disc media! Let’s look at some of the highlights. This Tuesday, March 28th you can pick up a very-rare physical media release from Netflix. 4x Oscar-winner All Quiet on the Western Front arrives in a Collector’s Edition with media book. Just released in theaters, Plane (2023) starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter gets a Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate. And, Sony Pictures’ Missing starring Storm Reid & Nia Long arrives in stores on Blu-ray Disc.

Also hot this week on disc media is Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 2 on Blu-ray (in standard and Limited editions), Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros., BBC’s Frozen Planet II on 4k Blu-ray, and action film Wanted (2008) starring Angelina Jolie has been upgraded on 4k Blu-ray. See a list of more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon or Best Buy.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases dated Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Previous articleJohn Wick: Chapter 4 Ultra HD Blu-ray 3-Disc Amazon Exclusive Is Priced Only $26.53 (List: $42.99)
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved