New Blu-ray This Week: All Quiet on the Western Front, Missing, Plane, Batman: The Doom… & more!

What a great week for disc media! Let’s look at some of the highlights. This Tuesday, March 28th you can pick up a very-rare physical media release from Netflix. 4x Oscar-winner All Quiet on the Western Front arrives in a Collector’s Edition with media book. Just released in theaters, Plane (2023) starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter gets a Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate. And, Sony Pictures’ Missing starring Storm Reid & Nia Long arrives in stores on Blu-ray Disc.

Also hot this week on disc media is Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 2 on Blu-ray (in standard and Limited editions), Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros., BBC’s Frozen Planet II on 4k Blu-ray, and action film Wanted (2008) starring Angelina Jolie has been upgraded on 4k Blu-ray. See a list of more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon or Best Buy.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases dated Tuesday, March 21, 2023.