New Blu-ray This Week: All Quiet on the Western Front, Missing, Plane, Batman: The Doom… & more!

What a great week for disc media! Let’s look at some of the highlights. This Tuesday, March 28th you can pick up a very-rare physical media release from Netflix. 4x Oscar-winner All Quiet on the Western Front arrives in a Collector’s Edition with media book. Just released in theaters, Plane (2023) starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter gets a Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release from Lionsgate. And, Sony Pictures’ Missing starring Storm Reid & Nia Long arrives in stores on Blu-ray Disc.
Also hot this week on disc media is Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 2 on Blu-ray (in standard and Limited editions), Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros., BBC’s Frozen Planet II on 4k Blu-ray, and action film Wanted (2008) starring Angelina Jolie has been upgraded on 4k Blu-ray. See a list of more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon or Best Buy.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Dead Silence (2007) – Collector’s Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) 10th Anniv. SteelBook
- Freeway II: Confessions of a Trickbaby (1999) Pending
- Frozen Planet II 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Plane (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Primal Rage (1988) Pending
- Rawhead Rex (1986) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray KL Studio Classics
- The Exorcist III (1990) – Collector’s Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Five Days (1973) 3-Discs Severin Films
- The Lighthouse (2019) Collector’s Edition A24
- Wanted (2008) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
2k Blu-ray
- Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 2
- Attack on Titan: Final Season – Part 2 – Limited Edition
- Chilly Scenes of Winter (1979) – The Criterion Collection
- Chucky: Season 2 Universal Pictures
- Doctor Who: William Hartnell Complete Season Two 9-disc set
- Party Girl (1995) Limited Edition Fun City
- Rick and Morty: Season 6 Adult Swim/SDS
