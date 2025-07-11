The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy In 4k Is Only $48.99 (Theatrical & Extended Versions)

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray collection is on sale for just $48.99 from Amazon. That’s 28% off the typical price of $67.99 and even more off the original list price of $89.99!

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy consists of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). The 9-disc box set from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes both the Theatrical and Extended versions of each film on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The 4k discs present each version of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal on The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy while it lasts!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Versions

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy has a total run time of 558 minutes (theatrical) and 683 minutes (extended). The Extended versions of each film were originally released on DVD one year after each film’s theatrical release.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. 178 minutes (2 hr, 58 min) | 208 minutes (3 hr, 28 min)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard. Run time: 179 minutes (2 hr, 59 min) | 223 minutes (3 hr, 43 min)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring. Run time: 201 minutes (3 hr, 21 min) | 252 minutes (4 hr, 12 min)

We ranked The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy in the Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 and in the Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of All Time.