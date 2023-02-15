The Maltese Falcon (1941) Will Release On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 4k Blu-ray Warner Bros 100 Buy on Amazon

Black and white classic The Maltese Falcon (1941) has been restored and remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new combo edition celebrates Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary with the film presented in 4k for the first time, along with a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy redeemable with Movies Anywhere.s

On 4k Blu-ray, The Maltese Falcon is presented in 2160p Ultra HD with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in DTS HD Master Audio English 2.0 mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus materials include commentaries, featurettes, studio blooper reel, makeup tests, audio-only 3 radio show adaptations.

The Maltese Falcon 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital combo edition is priced $25.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.