Kevin Smith’s Mallrats (Theatrical & Extended versions) have been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision

Kevin Smith’s cult 90’s classic Mallrats has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes both the Theatrical & Extended versions of the film, both approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein.
On 4k Blu-ray, Mallrats is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR with the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround track. Subtitles are provided in English SDH on both cuts of the film.
Bonus features include audio commentary, an introduction from director Kevin Smith, interviews, a making-of documentary, deleted scenes, fold-out poster, and more.
Mallrats on 4k Blu-ray (Street Date: 6/27/23) carries an MSRP of $42.99.
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- 4K restoration by Arrow Films of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on all cuts
- Audio commentary on the Theatrical version and Director’s Cut with Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes
- Introduction to the film by Kevin Smith
- My Mallrat Memories, an interview with Kevin Smith
- Tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith
- Interview with actor Jason Mewes
- Interview with Cinematographer David Klein
- Hollywood of the North, an animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film
- Deleted Scenes, Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film
- Outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage
- Cast interviews from the original set
- Erection of an Epic: The making of Mallrats, an archival retrospective with cast and crew looking at the making and release of the film
- Q&A with Kevin Smith, archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary
- ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ music video
- Still galleries
- Archival introduction to the extended cut by Kevin Smith and Scott Mossier
- Soundtrack EPK
- Dailies
- Theatrical trailer
- Easter eggs
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp
- Fold out poster featuring replica blueprints for ‘Operation Drive-by’ and ‘Operation Dark Knight’
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Sammelin