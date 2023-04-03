Kevin Smith’s Mallrats (Theatrical & Extended versions) have been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision

Mallrats (1995) 4k Blu-ray (Theatrical & Director Cuts) Buy on Amazon

Kevin Smith’s cult 90’s classic Mallrats has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes both the Theatrical & Extended versions of the film, both approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein.

On 4k Blu-ray, Mallrats is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR with the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround track. Subtitles are provided in English SDH on both cuts of the film.

Bonus features include audio commentary, an introduction from director Kevin Smith, interviews, a making-of documentary, deleted scenes, fold-out poster, and more.

Mallrats on 4k Blu-ray (Street Date: 6/27/23) carries an MSRP of $42.99.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K restoration by Arrow Films of both the Theatrical and Extended cuts of the film, approved by director Kevin Smith and cinematographer David Klein

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on all cuts

Audio commentary on the Theatrical version and Director’s Cut with Kevin Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes

Introduction to the film by Kevin Smith

My Mallrat Memories, an interview with Kevin Smith

Tribute to producer Jim Jacks by Kevin Smith

Interview with actor Jason Mewes

Interview with Cinematographer David Klein

Hollywood of the North, an animated making-of documentary featuring Minnesota crew members who worked on the film

Deleted Scenes, Kevin Smith and Vincent Pereira discuss deleted scenes and sequences originally cut from the film

Outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage

Cast interviews from the original set

Erection of an Epic: The making of Mallrats, an archival retrospective with cast and crew looking at the making and release of the film

Q&A with Kevin Smith, archival Q&A filmed for the 10th anniversary

‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ music video

Still galleries

Archival introduction to the extended cut by Kevin Smith and Scott Mossier

Soundtrack EPK

Dailies

Theatrical trailer

Easter eggs

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Philip Kemp

Fold out poster featuring replica blueprints for ‘Operation Drive-by’ and ‘Operation Dark Knight’

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Sammelin