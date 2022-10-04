Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Star Trek- Picard – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Bram Stokers Dracula 1992 30th Anniv. Steebook
Night of the Living Dead (1968) 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Edition from The Criterion Collection
Star Trek- Picard - Season Two Blu-ray
Army-of-Darkness-Collectors-Edition-4k-Blu-ray
Dexter-The-Complete-Series-New-Blood-Blu-ray
Catch-Me-If-You-Can-Blu-ray-SteelBook

The first week of October has turned out to be a great one for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases! Let’s first mention Star Trek: Picard – Season Two which arrives in a standard plastic and Limited Edition SteelBook edition from Paramount Home Media. Also on Blu-ray, Dexter: The Complete Series w/Dexter: New Blood, Catch Me If You Can (plastic and SteelBook editions), DC League of Super-Pets, and Watcher to name a few.

On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up Night Of The Living Dead (1968) from The Criterion Collection, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) in a 30th Anniversary Edition, Army of Darkness (1992) in a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook, DC League of Super-Pets (Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital), Scream 2 (plastic and SteelBook edition), Fright Night (1985), and The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

