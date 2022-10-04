The first week of October has turned out to be a great one for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases! Let’s first mention Star Trek: Picard – Season Two which arrives in a standard plastic and Limited Edition SteelBook edition from Paramount Home Media. Also on Blu-ray, Dexter: The Complete Series w/Dexter: New Blood, Catch Me If You Can (plastic and SteelBook editions), DC League of Super-Pets, and Watcher to name a few.
On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up Night Of The Living Dead (1968) from The Criterion Collection, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) in a 30th Anniversary Edition, Army of Darkness (1992) in a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook, DC League of Super-Pets (Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital), Scream 2 (plastic and SteelBook edition), Fright Night (1985), and The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002).
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Army of Darkness (1992) – Collector’s Edition
- Army of Darkness (1992) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) – 30th Anniv. SteelBook
- DC League of Super-Pets (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Fright Night (1985) – SPHE 3-disc Edition w/Digital
- Night Of The Living Dead (1968) – Criterion Collection
- Scream 2 (1997)
- Scream 2 (1997) – 4k SteelBook
- The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002)
Blu-ray Disc
- Bel-Air: Season One
- Catch Me if You Can (2002)
- Catch Me if You Can (2002) Limited Edition Steelbook
- DC League of Super-Pets (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Dexter: The Complete Series
- Into the Deep (2022)
- Mr. Mayor: The Complete Series
- Plaga Zombie: American Invasion
- Shadowlands (1993) – Retro VHS case
- Star Trek: Picard – Season Two
- Star Trek: Picard – Season Two – Limited Edition Steelbook
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Season 1
- The Cure (1995) – Retro VHS case
- The Paper (1994) – Retro VHS case
- The Replacement Killers 91998) – Retro VHS case
- Watcher (2022)
