The first week of October has turned out to be a great one for 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases! Let’s first mention Star Trek: Picard – Season Two which arrives in a standard plastic and Limited Edition SteelBook edition from Paramount Home Media. Also on Blu-ray, Dexter: The Complete Series w/Dexter: New Blood, Catch Me If You Can (plastic and SteelBook editions), DC League of Super-Pets, and Watcher to name a few.

On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up Night Of The Living Dead (1968) from The Criterion Collection, Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) in a 30th Anniversary Edition, Army of Darkness (1992) in a Collector’s Edition and Limited Edition SteelBook, DC League of Super-Pets (Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital), Scream 2 (plastic and SteelBook edition), Fright Night (1985), and The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002).

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

