Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness 4k Blu-ray Editions Pushed Back

Army of Darkness 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness (1992) on 4k Blu-ray has been pushed back to October 4th, 2022. Previously dated for September 27, Shout! Factory may not have wanted to compete with over twenty 4k Blu-ray titles hitting stores on the 27th including Thor: Love and Thunder, Evil Dead, and a batch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook reprints such as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Nevertheless, the two Army of Darkness editions will arrive just a week later than expected. The first is a 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo Pack Collector’s Edition, and the second a 4-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The Collector’s Edition is priced $27.99 (List: $39.99) while Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $34.99 (List: $44.99) on Amazon.

Shout! Factory is also selling a Collector’s Edition with Poster and Enamel Pin for $95.99.

Army of Darkness 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT – 4K UHD):

NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi, Director Of Photography Bill Pope, And Editor Bob Murawski

2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi, Director Of Photography Bill Pope, And Editor Bob Murawski In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC TWO (THEATRICAL CUT – BLU-RAY):

NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski

2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Medieval Times: The Making of “Army Of Darkness” – A Feature-length Documentary With Over 20 people Interviewed Including Star & Co-Producer Bruce Campbell, Actors Ted Raimi, Bill Moseley, And Patricia Tallman, And Many More…

Original Ending

Alternate Opening With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell

Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

U.S. Video Promo

DISC THREE – (DIRECTOR’S CUT – BLU-RAY):

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, And Co-Writer Ivan Raimi

Additional Behind-The-Scenes Footage From KNB Effects

Creating the Deadites – Vintage Featurette

Vintage “Making Of” Featurette

Extended Interview Clips With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, And Robert Tapert

DISC FOUR – (INTERNATIONAL CUT – BLU-RAY):