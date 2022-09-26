Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness 4k Blu-ray Editions Pushed Back

Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness (1992) on 4k Blu-ray has been pushed back to October 4th, 2022. Previously dated for September 27, Shout! Factory may not have wanted to compete with over twenty 4k Blu-ray titles hitting stores on the 27th including Thor: Love and Thunder, Evil Dead, and a batch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook reprints such as Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Nevertheless, the two Army of Darkness editions will arrive just a week later than expected. The first is a 4-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Combo Pack Collector’s Edition, and the second a 4-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.
The Collector’s Edition is priced $27.99 (List: $39.99) while Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $34.99 (List: $44.99) on Amazon.
Shout! Factory is also selling a Collector’s Edition with Poster and Enamel Pin for $95.99.
Bonus Features
DISC ONE (THEATRICAL CUT – 4K UHD):
- NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Sam Raimi, Director Of Photography Bill Pope, And Editor Bob Murawski
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
DISC TWO (THEATRICAL CUT – BLU-RAY):
- NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski
- DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Medieval Times: The Making of “Army Of Darkness” – A Feature-length Documentary With Over 20 people Interviewed Including Star & Co-Producer Bruce Campbell, Actors Ted Raimi, Bill Moseley, And Patricia Tallman, And Many More…
- Original Ending
- Alternate Opening With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- U.S. Video Promo
DISC THREE – (DIRECTOR’S CUT – BLU-RAY):
- DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
- Audio Commentary With Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, And Co-Writer Ivan Raimi
- Additional Behind-The-Scenes Footage From KNB Effects
- Creating the Deadites – Vintage Featurette
- Vintage “Making Of” Featurette
- Extended Interview Clips With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, And Robert Tapert
DISC FOUR – (INTERNATIONAL CUT – BLU-RAY):
- DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 (International Cut)
- Television Version With Additional Footage (Standard Definition)
- International Theatrical Trailer
- Still Galleries With Rare Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Production Designer Anthony Tremblay, Visual Effects Supervisor William Mesa And Special Make-Up Effects Artists Tony Gardner And KNB EFX, Inc. (Over 200 Stills)
- Still Gallery Of Props And Rare Photos From The Collection Of Super Fan Dennis Carter Jr.
- Storyboards For Deleted Or Alternate Scenes
- The Men Behind The Army – Vintage Featurette