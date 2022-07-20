Zombie Classic ‘Night Of The Living Dead’ (1968) Will Release On 4k Blu-ray

George A. Romero’s classic zombie film Night of the Living Dead (1968) will release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time by The Criterion Collection. The previously restored movie (completed by the Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation) arrives on October 4, 2022 in a new 3-disc edition with the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and special features Blu-ray Disc that includes Night of Anubis – a work-print edit of the film.
On 4k Blu-ray the 96-minute black and white film is presented in 2160p at 1.37:1 aspect ratio with the uncompressed monaural soundtrack.
Extra bonus material released in the Blu-ray edition from Criterion include 16mm dailies reels, audio commentaries, newsreels, archival interviews, and more.
The 4k Blu-ray edition of Night of the Living Dead has an SRP of $49.99 US.
Special Features
- 4K digital restoration, supervised by director George A. Romero, coscreenwriter John A. Russo, sound engineer Gary R. Streiner, and producer Russell W. Streiner
- Restoration of the monaural soundtrack, supervised by Romero and Gary Streiner and presented uncompressed on the Blu-ray and 4K UHD
- In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film and two Blu-rays with the film and special features
- Night of Anubis, a work-print edit of the film
- Program featuring filmmakers Frank Darabont, Guillermo del Toro, and Robert Rodriguez
- Sixteen-millimeter dailies reel
- Program featuring Russo on the commercial and industrial-film production company where key Night of the Living Dead participants got their starts
- Two audio commentaries from 1994 featuring Romero, Russo, producer Karl Hardman, actor Judith O’Dea, and others
- Archival interviews with Romero and actors Duane Jones and Judith Ridley
- Programs about the film’s style and score
- Interview program about the direction of the film’s ghouls, featuring members of the cast and crew
- Interviews with Gary Streiner and Russell Streiner
- Newsreels from 1967
- Trailer, radio spots, and TV spots
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Stuart Klawans
Synopsis: Shot outside Pittsburgh on a shoestring budget, by a band of filmmakers determined to make their mark, Night of the Living Dead, directed by horror master George A. Romero, is a great story of independent cinema: a midnight hit turned box-office smash that became one of the most influential films of all time. A deceptively simple tale of a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse who find themselves fending off a horde of recently dead, flesh-eating ghouls, Romero’s claustrophobic vision of a late-1960s America literally tearing itself apart rewrote the rules of the horror genre, combining gruesome gore with acute social commentary and quietly breaking ground by casting a Black actor (Duane Jones) in its lead role.