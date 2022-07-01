Bram Stoker’s Dracula 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Features Dolby Vision & New Extras

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) will celebrate 30 years with a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook releasing just in time for Halloween on Oct. 4, 2022. The film was previously released on Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2017, but the new edition adds more features for collectors and home theater enthusiasts alike.

First off, it’s important to mention the new presentation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula on 4k Blu-ray now includes Dolby Vision HDR (the previous 4k Blu-ray only had HDR10). That means if your 4k HDR TV supports Dolby Vision you’ll get a more dynamic color expansion that changes from scene to scene.

And, the Dolby Atmos soundtrack (along with 5.1 & 2.0 audio options) is again offered on the 4k Blu-ray disc for object-based immersive sound on supporting systems.

In addition, the new release from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment now includes the original music video and a rare 30-minute archival behind-the-scenes featurette. Legacy bonus material is also included along with a Blu-ray copy and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition is list-priced $38.99 US.

Special Features

NEW Rare 30-minute archival behind-the-scenes featurette

Rare 30-minute archival behind-the-scenes featurette NEW Original Music Video

Original Music Video Reflections in Blood: Francis Ford Coppola and Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Practical Magicians: A Collaboration Between Father and Son

Deleted Scenes

4 Legacy Featurettes

Audio Commentary & Film Introduction by Director Francis Ford Coppola

1993 Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola, Roman Coppola and Greg Cannom

Bram Stoker’s Dracula was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins & Keanu Reeves in a tale of the “seductive Transylvanian prince.” Cast members also include Monica Bellucci, Tom Waits, Sadie Frost, Richard E. Grant, Cary Elwes. The screenplay was written by James V. Hart based on the 1897 Gothic novel by Bram Stoker.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula won Oscars for Best Costume Design (Eiko Ishioka), Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing (Tom C. McCarthy, David E. Stone), and Best Makeup (Greg Cannom, Michèle Burke, Matthew W. Mungle). The film was also nominated for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration (Thomas E. Sanders, Garrett Lewis).