Dexter: The Complete Series & Dexter: New Blood Bundled In New Blu-ray Disc Collection

Showtime’s Dexter: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and it’s bundled with Dexter: New Blood in a 28-disc collection from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The boxed set arrives on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with a suggested retail price of $104.96.

Dexter: The Complete Series has been released previously on Blu-ray Disc, but never with Dexter: New Blood, the 10-episode series that premiered on Showtime in November, 2021. ‘New Blood’ takes place ten years after the events of the original series final episode titled “Remember the Monsters?.”

Dexter aired on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013. The series ran for a total of 8 seasons with 96 episodes.

Description: Starring Michael C. Hall in his Golden Globe-winning role as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer with his own twisted sense of justice. Don’t miss a single thrilling episode of the shocking drama that broke all the rules and changed television forever! New Blood: Michael C. Hall returns to his Golden Globe-winning role as Dexter Morgan. The world at large believes Dexter died in a tragic boating accident, and in a way the world at large isn’t wrong. Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local. Jennifer Carpenter and Golden Globe winner John Lithgow also return to reprise their iconic roles as Debra Morgan and the infamous Trinity Killer.