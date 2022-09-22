Star Trek: Picard – Season Two Blu-ray Artwork Revealed, + SteelBook, Release Date, & Details

Star Trek- Picard – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two will release on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook. Retailers have just received the artwork for the standard plastic case edition that joins the SteelBook version releasing on October 4th, 2022.

The 3-disc editions from Paramount include all ten episodes of the second season that ended in May. The third season of ‘Picard’ has been slated for 2023. Bonus features include over 1 hour of never-before-seen special features such as exclusive interview footage with Patrick Stewart.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH.

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two is priced $34.99 (List: $47.99) on Blu-ray, $48.99 (List: $51.99) in SteelBook packaging, and $29.95 (List: $39.99) on DVD at Amazon.