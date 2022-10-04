Giveaway: Star Trek: Picard – Season Two on Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Picard – Season Two on Blu-ray Disc

We’re giving away three copies of Star Trek: Picard – Season Two on Blu-ray Disc! The 3-disc edition includes all ten episodes along with over an hour of bonus material with featurettes, gag reel, and deleted scenes. Thanks to CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment for making this possible!

To enter for a chance to win a copy just comment with text or a photo of your favorite character from the show. You must also Follow Us so we can message you if you win! To help you out, main characters include Jean-Luc Picard, Raffi Musiker, Soji, Cristóbal Rios, Guinan, Adam Soong, Seven of Nine, Q, Dr. Agnes Jurati, the Borg Queen, and Elnor.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules