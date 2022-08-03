Home4kThe Halloween 4K Collection (1995 - 2002) 3-Movie/8-Disc Set arriving Oct. 4,...
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 3-Movie/8-Disc Set arriving Oct. 4, 2022

By hdreport
0
The Halloween 4K Collection 1995 - 2002
The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory is releasing The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 8-disc set on October 4th, 2022. The collection includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) – theatrical version and Producer’s Cut, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

The boxed set also includes all of the previously released extras as well as some “brand-new surprises.” Details TBA.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc the films are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subitles are offered in English SDH.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 8-disc set has a list price of $129.98 US.

Previous articleThe Godfather Films Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbooks
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Ring HD Security Camera

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved