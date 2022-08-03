The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 3-Movie/8-Disc Set arriving Oct. 4, 2022

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) Buy on Amazon

Shout! Factory is releasing The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 8-disc set on October 4th, 2022. The collection includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) – theatrical version and Producer’s Cut, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

The boxed set also includes all of the previously released extras as well as some “brand-new surprises.” Details TBA.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc the films are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subitles are offered in English SDH.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995 – 2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 8-disc set has a list price of $129.98 US.