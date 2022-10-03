Home4k Blu-rayTop Gun: Maverick Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date Moves To Oct....
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date Moves To Oct. 31

By contributor
0
Top Gun- Maverick 4k Blu-ray
Top Gun Maverick: 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The release date for Top Gun: Maverick on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD has been strangely moved forward to October 31st, 2022, one day ahead of the previously-listed street date of November 1st.

The move to Monday is certainly odd considering most other Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray titles that week are holding true to a Tuesday release which falls on November 1st, 2022. Notable movies that Tuesday include Elf (4k Blu-ray), E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set (4k Blu-ray), and The Polar Express (4k Blu-ray), to name a few.

Regardless, 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount Home Media both include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, the movie will be available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook.

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included.

Top Gun: Maverick is priced $29.99 (List: $37.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 (List: $32.99) on Blu-ray, $34.99 in SteelBook packaging, and $19.99 (List: $25.99) on DVD. See the various editions listed below.

Top Gun: Maverick ‘Superfan’ Limited Edition Giftset

Top Gun: Maverick ‘Superfan’ Limited Edition Giftset (Release Date: Dec. 6, 2022) Buy on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Top-Gun-Maverick-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-open-lrg
Top Gun Maverick: 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (Release Date: Oct. 31, 2022) Buy on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray Edition

Top Gun- Maverick Blu-ray
Top Gun Maverick: 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Top Gun 2-Movie Collection

Top Gun 2 Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection
Top Gun 2-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon
Previous articleHouse of the Dragon: The Complete First Season will release on 4k Blu-ray (SteelBook), Blu-ray & DVD
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved