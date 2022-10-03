Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date Moves To Oct. 31

Top Gun Maverick: 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The release date for Top Gun: Maverick on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD has been strangely moved forward to October 31st, 2022, one day ahead of the previously-listed street date of November 1st.

The move to Monday is certainly odd considering most other Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray titles that week are holding true to a Tuesday release which falls on November 1st, 2022. Notable movies that Tuesday include Elf (4k Blu-ray), E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Gift Set (4k Blu-ray), and The Polar Express (4k Blu-ray), to name a few.

Regardless, 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount Home Media both include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, the movie will be available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook.

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included.

Top Gun: Maverick is priced $29.99 (List: $37.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 (List: $32.99) on Blu-ray, $34.99 in SteelBook packaging, and $19.99 (List: $25.99) on DVD. See the various editions listed below.

