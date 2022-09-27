New on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 27, 2022

This week 4k Blu-ray dominates the release list mainly because Sony has re-issued ten previously-released Limited Edition SteelBooks including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Action Hero, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to name a few. But among the new titles is Thor: God of Love and Thunder hitting stores in several combo disc editions from Disney/Buena Vista. 2x Oscar-winner Sound of Metal also gets released for the first time on disc in both Blu-ray formats from The Criterion Collection. On Blu-ray Disc, Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 4 is a significant release for the week. Paramount Presents has packaged War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) in a Limited Edition Double Feature, with War of the Worlds in 4k. Also on Blu-ray, VCI Entertainment recognizes the 90th anniversary of Rain (1932) starring Joan Crawford. And, from TV series Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season and Mayor of Kingstown: Season One both arrive on Blu-ray Disc.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 27, 2022
4k Blu-ray Disc
- Cloak and Dagger (1984)
- Evil Dead (2013) – Collector’s Edition
- Gattaca (1997) SteelBook Reprint
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – 25th Anniversary
- In Bruges (2008) 2-disc edition
- Indecent Proposal (1993) BB
- Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) SteelBook Reprint
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) SteelBook Reprint
- Last Action Hero (1993) SteelBook Reprint
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) SteelBook Reprint
- Sound of Metal (2019) – Criterion Collection
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) 4k Steelbook Reprint
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – 4k SteelBook BB
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – Walmart Exclusive
- Venom (2018) SteelBook Reprint
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) SteelBook Reprint
- War of the Worlds (1953) [UHD BD] + When Worlds Collide (1951) [BD] – Paramount Presents
- Zombieland (2009) SteelBook Reprint
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) 4k Steelbook Reprint
Blu-ray Disc
- A Fugitive from the Past (1965)
- Bullet Proof (2022)
- Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 4 – The Criterion Collection
- Mayor of Kingstown: Season One
- Mean Girls (2004) – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Rain (1932) – 90th Anniversary
- Sound of Metal (2019) – Criterion Collection
- Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season
- The Bat (1959) – The Film Detective
- The Birds II: Land’s End (1994)
- The Munsters (2002)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
- War of the Worlds (1953) [UHD BD] + When Worlds Collide (1951) [BD] – Paramount Presents
