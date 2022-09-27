Home4k Blu-rayNew on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 27, 2022
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

New on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 27, 2022

By hdreport
0

This week 4k Blu-ray dominates the release list mainly because Sony has re-issued ten previously-released Limited Edition SteelBooks including Spider-Man: No Way HomeLast Action Hero, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to name a few. But among the new titles is Thor: God of Love and Thunder hitting stores in several combo disc editions from Disney/Buena Vista. 2x Oscar-winner Sound of Metal also gets released for the first time on disc in both Blu-ray formats from The Criterion Collection. On Blu-ray Disc, Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 4 is a significant release for the week. Paramount Presents has packaged War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) in a Limited Edition Double Feature, with War of the Worlds in 4k. Also on Blu-ray, VCI Entertainment recognizes the 90th anniversary of Rain (1932) starring Joan Crawford. And, from TV series Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season and Mayor of Kingstown: Season One both arrive on Blu-ray Disc.

Spider-Man-No-Way-Home-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Sound of Metal 2019 4k Blu-ray
Sound of Metal 2019 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Martin Scorsese World Cinema Project No. 4 The Criterion Collection Blu-ray
War of the Worlds 1953 + When Worlds Collide 1951 Paramount Presents
War of the Worlds 1953 + When Worlds Collide 1951 Paramount Presents
Thor-Love-and-Thunder-Blu-ray
Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition
Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 27, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleThor: Love and Thunder Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray.
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved