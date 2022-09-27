New on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc, Sept. 27, 2022

This week 4k Blu-ray dominates the release list mainly because Sony has re-issued ten previously-released Limited Edition SteelBooks including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Action Hero, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to name a few. But among the new titles is Thor: God of Love and Thunder hitting stores in several combo disc editions from Disney/Buena Vista. 2x Oscar-winner Sound of Metal also gets released for the first time on disc in both Blu-ray formats from The Criterion Collection. On Blu-ray Disc, Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project No. 4 is a significant release for the week. Paramount Presents has packaged War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) in a Limited Edition Double Feature, with War of the Worlds in 4k. Also on Blu-ray, VCI Entertainment recognizes the 90th anniversary of Rain (1932) starring Joan Crawford. And, from TV series Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season and Mayor of Kingstown: Season One both arrive on Blu-ray Disc.

