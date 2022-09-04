New 4k/Blu-ray Releases: Star Trek Original Films, Outlander S6, Minions: The Rise of Gru, & more!

This is a big week for new physical media including more Star Trek in one day than we’ve ever had before. Each original Star Trek film (the first six movies starring the original TV cast) are releasing in single-disc 4k Blu-ray editions from Paramount, including the newly-remastered Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition for the first time in 4k (also available in a Collector’s Edition). In addition, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country make their premieres on 4k Blu-ray. To save some shelf space, all 6 original Star Trek films are now available in a 6-Movie Collection.
Last summer’s blockbuster animated feature, Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions with 2 mini-movies from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. And, Season 6 of Starz Original Series Outlander hits stores in standard Blu-ray and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Check out the list of new releases below. Links go to Amazon otherwise noted retailer.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 6, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Blow Out (1981) – Criterion Collection
- Halloween Kills (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook Alt. Cover
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979) Complete Adventure Collector’s Edition
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection
- The Funhouse (1981) – Collector’s Edition
Blu-ray Disc
- Anne at 13,000 ft (2020)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) Target Exclusive
- Minions 2-Movie Collection
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022) – Collectors Edition
- Rachel, Rachel (1968)
- Spitfire Over Berlin (2022)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979) Complete Adventure Collector’s Edition
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection
- Outlander: Season Six Collector’s Edition
- Outlander: Season Six
- The Essential Jacques Demy The Criterion Collection 6 Films
- Young Sheldon: The Complete Fifth Season
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.