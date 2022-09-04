Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k/Blu-ray Releases: Star Trek Original Films, Outlander S6, Minions: The Rise...
New 4k/Blu-ray Releases: Star Trek Original Films, Outlander S6, Minions: The Rise of Gru, & more!

This is a big week for new physical media including more Star Trek in one day than we’ve ever had before. Each original Star Trek film (the first six movies starring the original TV cast) are releasing in single-disc 4k Blu-ray editions from Paramount, including the newly-remastered Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition for the first time in 4k (also available in a Collector’s Edition). In addition, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country make their premieres on 4k Blu-ray. To save some shelf space, all 6 original Star Trek films are now available in a 6-Movie Collection.

Last summer’s blockbuster animated feature, Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray in Collector’s Editions with 2 mini-movies from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. And, Season 6 of Starz Original Series Outlander hits stores in standard Blu-ray and Blu-ray Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Check out the list of new releases below. Links go to Amazon otherwise noted retailer.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 6, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

