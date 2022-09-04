Labor Day Weekend Deals On 2022 4k HDR TVs at Amazon

Labor Day Weekend always brings some great deals on electronics including mid-size to big screen 4k Ultra HD TVs. Here are several of the best discounts we’ve found available on 2022 model 4k TVs from Amazon during Labor Day Weekend with savings up to 30% off list prices. Some recommended brands include Sony, Samsung, and LG. See the features descriptions to make sure the TV fits your needs. Additional screen sizes are noted.

Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K OLED TV Buy on Amazon

Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K OLED TV

This 2022 Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV features Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive features for the Playstation 5 including lag as low as 8.5ms, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Picture Switch. The Sony 65″ XR65A80K is only $1,798 (List: $2,299) for a savings of $501.99 (22%). 55″ and 77″ also available. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 65″ OLED (QN65S95BAFXZA) S95B Series 4k HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Samsung 65″ OLED S95B Series 4k HDR TV

The Samsung 65″ Class OLED 4K HDR (S95B Series) Smart TV is a 2022 model that features Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Laser Slim Design, and voice activation with built-in Alexa (as well as Bixby and Google Assistant). The Samsung (QN65S95BAFXZA) is on sale for $2,097 (List: $2,997) for savings of $900.00 (30%). A 55″ size screen is also available. Buy on Amazon

Samsung 85″ Neo QLED QN90B Series (QN85QN90BAFXZA) Smart 4K HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Samsung 85″ Neo QLED QN90B Series Smart 4K HDR TV

This giant 85″ Samsung Neo QLED QN90B Series Smart 4K HDR TV features Mini LED Quantum HDR 32x, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, Anti-Glare, Ultra Viewing Angle, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In. The 2022 Samsung (model QN85QN90BAFXZA, 2022 Model) is on sale for $3,297 (List: $4,497). That’s a savings of $1,200.00 (27%) off the list. Also available in 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″ models. Buy on Amazon

LG 86″ UQ7590 Series (86UQ7590PUD) Smart 4k UHD TV Buy on Amazon

LG 86″ UQ7590 Series Smart 4k UHD TV

Here’s another giant TV to up your viewing game! The 2022 86″ LG UQ7590 Series features Alexa 4K Smart TV, 120Hz refresh rate, AI-Powered 4K, and Cloud Gaming. The UQ7590 does not support any specific HDR format but utilizes LG’s Active HDR technology. The 86″ LG (86UQ7590PUD) is priced $1,296 (List: $1,799) which is a savings of $503 (28%). Buy on Amazon

As you may already know, HD Report earns a small percentage of qualifying sales from Amazon. Your purchases from our links help keep this website running. Thank you!