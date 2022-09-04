HomeBlu-ray DiscOutlander Season Six releasing on Blu-ray Disc including this Limited Collector's Edition
Blu-ray DiscNews

Outlander Season Six releasing on Blu-ray Disc including this Limited Collector’s Edition

Outlander Collectors Limited Edition open
Outlander: Season Six Blu-ray Collector's Edition

The sixth season of Starz Original Series Outlander is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 6, 2022, including this Collector’s Limited Edition 4-disc Blu-ray set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The four-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment contain all eight episodes along with bonus features (on the Blu-ray and DVD editions) including two Outlander untold scenes, A Look into the Animation: Outlander World, Family Matters: The Ghost of Trauma, and two blooper reels.

Additional exclusive bonus material is included with the standard Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray such as deleted scenes, episode commentaries, 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout, and a Season 6 soundtrack. The Limited Collector’s Edition also includes an excerpt from the Outlander series No. 10 and a photobook. 

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Outlander: Season Six is priced $47.59 (List: $67.99), the standard Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $55.99), and the DVD $27.99 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon

BLU-RAY and DVD EXTRA MATERIALS

  • Two Outlander Untold Scenes
  • A Look into the Animation: Outlander Untold
  • Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
  • Two Blooper Reels

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY AND COLLECTOR’S EDITION EXTRA MATERIALS

  • 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Episode Commentaries
  • Season 6 Soundtrack

LIMITED COLLECTOR’S EDITION 

  • Excerpt from Book #10 in the Outlander Series
  • Photobook
Outlander Season Six Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Outlander: Season Six Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Outlander Season 6 Blu-ray
Outlander: Season Six 4-disc Blu-ray
Outlander Season 6 DVD
Outlander: Season Six 4-disc DVD
