Outlander Season Six releasing on Blu-ray Disc including this Limited Collector’s Edition

The sixth season of Starz Original Series Outlander is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 6, 2022, including this Collector’s Limited Edition 4-disc Blu-ray set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
The four-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment contain all eight episodes along with bonus features (on the Blu-ray and DVD editions) including two Outlander untold scenes, A Look into the Animation: Outlander World, Family Matters: The Ghost of Trauma, and two blooper reels.
Additional exclusive bonus material is included with the standard Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray such as deleted scenes, episode commentaries, 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout, and a Season 6 soundtrack. The Limited Collector’s Edition also includes an excerpt from the Outlander series No. 10 and a photobook.
The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Outlander: Season Six is priced $47.59 (List: $67.99), the standard Blu-ray $29.96 (List: $55.99), and the DVD $27.99 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon
BLU-RAY and DVD EXTRA MATERIALS
- Two Outlander Untold Scenes
- A Look into the Animation: Outlander Untold
- Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
- Two Blooper Reels
EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY AND COLLECTOR’S EDITION EXTRA MATERIALS
- 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout
- Deleted Scenes
- Episode Commentaries
- Season 6 Soundtrack
LIMITED COLLECTOR’S EDITION
- Excerpt from Book #10 in the Outlander Series
- Photobook