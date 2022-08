New This Week on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray: BELLE, Good Witch Complete Series, The Bionic Woman Complete Series & more

New this week on 4k Blu-ray is Japanese animated feature film BELLE from director/writer Mamoru Hosoda in a 3-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. On Blu-ray Disc, the first season of Paramount’s 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story hits stores in a 3-disc edition. The Bionic Woman: The Complete Series has been remastered for release on Blu-ray in a Collector’s Edition. And, Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch: The Complete Series is available in a 14-disc set from Cinedigm.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 30, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

