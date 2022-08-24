Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Includes 2 Films Making Their 4k Debut

Star Trek- The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection is a boxed set that includes the first six Star Trek motion pictures featuring the original TV series crew all in 4k Ultra HD resolution. The collective presents two films in 4k for the first time: Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Each film on 4k Blu-ray offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 to expand the color range on HDR TVs and screens. The soundtrack is provided in 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on all titles. Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition expands the audio format to include Dolby Atmos.

The combo edition from Paramount includes each film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray (with the remastered films) as well as a code to redeem Digital Copies (in 4k where available). The extended Director’s Edition and theatrical cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition are both included in the collection. Legacy bonus features are provided on a separate Blu-ray Disc.

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection 15-disc collection hits stores on September 6, 2022 with an MSRP of $125.99.

Edition Contents

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Additional Blu-ray with bonus content Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Theatrical Cut) – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut



The first six Star Trek motion pictures will also be available as single-movie editions including Star Trek: The Motion Picture with the Director’s Edition and Theatrical Cut. See a breakdown of all six feature films on 4k Blu-ray featuring the original TV series cast.