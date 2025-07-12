Home4k Blu-rayThe Accountant Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD &...
The Accountant Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

The Accountant 2 4k UHD
The Accountant 2 (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed the release date, details, and package art for The Accountant 2 on disc and digital. The film was previously released June 5 on Prime Video which includes free streaming/downloading for Amazon Prime members.

On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, The Accountant 2 will released on August 12, 2025. The release date for digital purchase/rent is still pending.

Each Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Entertainment includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

The Accountant 2 is priced $32.98 (4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (Blu-ray) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Accountant 2 Blu-ray
The Accountant 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon
The Accountant 2 (2025) DVD
The Accountant 2 (2025) DVD Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Description: Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy In 4k Is Only $48.99 (Theatrical & Extended Versions)
