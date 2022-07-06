Home4kOriginal Star Trek Films Releasing In Single 4k Blu-ray Editions & 6-Movie...
Original Star Trek Films Releasing In Single 4k Blu-ray Editions & 6-Movie Collection

All six of the Star Trek motion picture films starring original TV series cast members will release in 4k Blu-ray single movie editions as well as a 6-Movie Collection on Sept. 6, 2022. This is the first time the first four original films will be available in single-movie 4k disc editions and the first time Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country will be available on 4k Blu-ray. Here’s a look at the packaging artwork for each combo edition from Paramount Home Media that include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The first film in the original collection, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, will also be available in Limited Edition Complete Adventure Set.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (Includes Theatrical Version)

Star Trek- The Motion Picture—The Directors Edition 4K Ultra HD
Star Trek- The Motion Picture – The Directors Edition 4K Ultra HD

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Includes Director’s Cut)

Star Trek II The Wrath of Khan 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek II The Wrath of Khan 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek III The Search for Spock 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek III The Search for Spock 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek IV The Voyage Home 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek V The Final Frontier 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek V The Final Frontier 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (Includes Director’s Cut)

Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection is a 15-disc collection that contains all six of the original films on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital, as well as bonus features

Star Trek- The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray
Star Trek- The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Code








