Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition 4k Blu-ray Confirmed With New Extras & Collector’s Edition

Paramount is following through with the promise of a 4k Blu-ray edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition on Sept. 6, 2022. The restored movie will also be available in a Limited-Edition Collector’s Set titled “The Complete Adventure” that includes 4k presentations of the Director’s Edition, the theatrical version, and a special longer cut of the film.
The disc release follows the exclusive premiere of ‘The Director’s Edition’ on Paramount+ in April, but adds plenty of new bonus material to dig your teeth into. On the 4k Blu-ray, there are new audio commentaries from David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman as well as legacy audio and text commentary.
On the included Blu-ray Disc, there is a new 8-part documentary titled “The Human Adventure” that details how the Director’s Edition originated. There are also new deleted scenes, effects and costume tests, and computer display graphics. And, a code to redeem a Digital Copy is included.
On 4k Blu-ray Disc, ‘The Director’s Edition is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.
Pre-orders of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition are priced $30.99 (List: $36.99) while the Limited Edition Collector’s Set is priced $97.99 (List: $109.99).
Here’s a breakdown of the disc contents from Paramount.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Ultra HD Disc Bonus Features
- Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!
- Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
Blu-ray Disc Bonus features
- The Human Adventure—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life—NEW!
- Preparing the Future – How the remastering began
- A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise
- Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships
- Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos
- V’ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist
- Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects
- A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future
- The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie
- Deleted Scenes—NEW!
- Effects Tests—NEW!
- Costume Tests—NEW!
- Computer Display Graphics—NEW!
- Additional legacy bonus content
Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition—The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD
This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:
- The Theatrical Cut
- The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition will also be available in Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection with all six of the original films on 4k Blu-ray (last year’s Star Trek 4k Ultra HD Collection only included four of the original films).
Single 4k Blu-ray Editions
Each of the six original Star Trek franchise films will also be available in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions for the first time, with Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country premiering on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.