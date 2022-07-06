Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition 4k Blu-ray Confirmed With New Extras & Collector’s Edition

Paramount is following through with the promise of a 4k Blu-ray edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition on Sept. 6, 2022. The restored movie will also be available in a Limited-Edition Collector’s Set titled “The Complete Adventure” that includes 4k presentations of the Director’s Edition, the theatrical version, and a special longer cut of the film.

The disc release follows the exclusive premiere of ‘The Director’s Edition’ on Paramount+ in April, but adds plenty of new bonus material to dig your teeth into. On the 4k Blu-ray, there are new audio commentaries from David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman as well as legacy audio and text commentary.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> On the included Blu-ray Disc, there is a new 8-part documentary titled “The Human Adventure” that details how the Director’s Edition originated. There are also new deleted scenes, effects and costume tests, and computer display graphics. And, a code to redeem a Digital Copy is included.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, ‘The Director’s Edition is presented in 4k with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Pre-orders of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition are priced $30.99 (List: $36.99) while the Limited Edition Collector’s Set is priced $97.99 (List: $109.99).

Here’s a breakdown of the disc contents from Paramount.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Ultra HD Disc Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman — NEW!

— Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins​

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda​

Blu-ray Disc Bonus features

The Human Adventure —An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life —NEW! Preparing the Future – How the remastering began A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos V’ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life Deleted Scenes—NEW!

Effects Tests—NEW!

Costume Tests—NEW!

Computer Display Graphics—NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition—The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD

This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:

The Theatrical Cut

The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition will also be available in Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection with all six of the original films on 4k Blu-ray (last year’s Star Trek 4k Ultra HD Collection only included four of the original films).

Single 4k Blu-ray Editions

Each of the six original Star Trek franchise films will also be available in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions for the first time, with Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country premiering on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.





