Minions: The Rise of Gru 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD Release Dates & Details

Minions: The Rise of Gru will release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 6, 2022. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is packaged in a Collector’s Edition from SDS that includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The movie is also available in a single-disc edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy and single-disc DVD.

The disc editions include 11 bonus features such as the mini-movies “Post-Modern Minions,” and “Minions and Monsters,” an extended scene, outtakes, character profiles, and more (see list below).

On 4k Blu-ray, Minions: The Rise of Gru is presented in 4k resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is priced $29.96 (4k Blu-ray), $24.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD) on Amazon. The early digital release (Aug. 2, 2022) is priced $29.99 on Amazon and other digital movie services.

Bonus Content (on all 3 disc editions):

  • Post Modern Minions
  • Minions and Monsters
  • Extended Scene
  • Outtakes
  • Character Profiles
  • Gru-vy Animation
  • The ’70s – Fashion, Food & Funk
  • Minion Martial Arts
  • How to Draw (& Animate) with Brad Ableson
  • Lair Flair: Make Your Own Minion Hideout
  • Super Style Shop

