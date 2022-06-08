Outlander Season Six Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

The sixth season of Starz Original Series Outlander was completed on May 1st and will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 6, 2022.

The four-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment contain all eight episodes along with bonus features (on the Blu-ray and DVD editions) including two Outlander untold scenes, A Look into the Animation: Outlander World, Family Matters: The Ghost of Trauma, and two blooper reels.

Additional exclusive bonus material is included with the standard Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray such as deleted scenes, episode commentaries, 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout, and a Season 6 soundtrack.

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Outlander: Season Six is list-priced $67.99 (Sale $48.64), the standard Blu-ray $55.99, and the DVD $45.99.

BLU-RAY and DVD EXTRA MATERIALS

Two Outlander Untold Scenes

A Look into the Animation: Outlander Untold

Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma

Two Blooper Reels

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY AND COLLECTOR’S EDITION EXTRA MATERIALS

9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout

Deleted Scenes

Episode Commentaries

Season 6 Soundtrack







