Outlander Season Six Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

By Jeff Chabot
Outlander Season Six Blu-ray Collector's Edition
Outlander: Season Six Blu-ray Collector's Edition

The sixth season of Starz Original Series Outlander was completed on May 1st and will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on September 6, 2022.

The four-disc editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment contain all eight episodes along with bonus features (on the Blu-ray and DVD editions) including two Outlander untold scenes, A Look into the Animation: Outlander World, Family Matters: The Ghost of Trauma, and two blooper reels.

Additional exclusive bonus material is included with the standard Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray such as deleted scenes, episode commentaries, 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout, and a Season 6 soundtrack.

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of Outlander: Season Six is list-priced $67.99 (Sale $48.64), the standard Blu-ray $55.99, and the DVD $45.99.

BLU-RAY and DVD EXTRA MATERIALS

  • Two Outlander Untold Scenes
  • A Look into the Animation: Outlander Untold
  • Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
  • Two Blooper Reels

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY AND COLLECTOR’S EDITION EXTRA MATERIALS

  • 9 Lives: Claire & Jamie’s Shootout
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Episode Commentaries
  • Season 6 Soundtrack
Outlander Season 6 Blu-ray
Outlander: Season Six 4-disc Blu-ray
Outlander Season 6 DVD
Outlander: Season Six 4-disc DVD



Jeff Chabot
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

