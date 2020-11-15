Our Top Blu-ray Picks Of The Week Plus More!

This week the third season of HBO’s Westworld hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. The show is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) both at 16×9 (1.78.1) aspect ratio. The audio on the 4k Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray provides a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment releases a 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection of the Resident Evil franchise on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 12-disc edition includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures remastered and restored the classic Frank Capra film It’s a Wonderful Life for Ultra HD Blu-ray last year, and has now repackaged the film in this special 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The collectible edition includes the original black and white version in 4k resolution, as well as the colorized film on the Blu-ray Disc. Buy on Amazon

Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai starring Forest Whitaker, Isaach de Bankolé and Isaach de Bankol has been restored to a new 4k digital transfer by Criterion Collection for this Blu-ray edition with new bonus material. Buy on Amazon

Also from Criterion Collection, Moonstruck starring Cher, Nicolas Cage, and Danny Aiello has been digitally restored in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition that includes new and archived interviews, audio commentary, and more. Buy on Amazon

Other mentionables include Weathering with You 天気の子 on 4k Blu-ray, The New Mutants on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, The Croods on 4k Blu-ray, Silent Running restored for Blu-ray, and Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection containing 20 movies from the horror film studio.

New on Blu-ray, Nov. 17, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

Resident Evil 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection

It’s a Wonderful Life 4k SteelBook

Weathering with You 天気の子 – Collector’s Edition

The Croods (2013)

The New Mutants

Blu-ray Disc

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – Criterion

Moonstruck – Criterion

The New Mutants

Silent Running

Unhinged

Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection

Twins – Shout! Select

Ulysses – Special Edition

Relic

Rita Hayworth – Ultimate Collection

2067

The Broken Hearts Gallery

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story

Alfred Hitchcock: Warner Archive 4-Film Collection

Inner Sanctum Mysteries

Words on Bathroom Walls

The Ancient Magus Bride: The Complete Series

So Sweet, So Dead

Val X Love

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

Dragnet

The Wonders of Aladdin

Rio Grande – Oliver Signature Collection

Death of Me

Monstrum

Beyond the Door – Arrow Video

Waxworks – Flicker Alley

Beeswax [Remastered Edition]

Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin

Grace of My Heart

Seis Manos Season 1

We Are Little Zombies

The Runaways

Light Years

Truth is the Only Client

Cicada Song

Ghosts of République

Checkmate

Bad Men From a Melting Moon

Digital

Monstrum

The New Mutants

Dreamland

Here Comes Rusty

Conviction

Riverdance: A Journey

Imposed Piece

