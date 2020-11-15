Home Blu-ray Disc Our Top Blu-ray Picks Of The Week Plus More!
Our Top Blu-ray Picks Of The Week Plus More!

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-digital-nov-17-2020This week the third season of HBO’s Westworld hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. The show is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) both at 16×9 (1.78.1) aspect ratio. The audio on the 4k Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray provides a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment releases a 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection of the Resident Evil franchise on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 12-disc edition includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures remastered and restored the classic Frank Capra film It’s a Wonderful Life for Ultra HD Blu-ray last year, and has now repackaged the film in this special 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The collectible edition includes the original black and white version in 4k resolution, as well as the colorized film on the Blu-ray Disc. Buy on Amazon

Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai starring Forest Whitaker, Isaach de Bankolé and Isaach de Bankol has been restored to a new 4k digital transfer by Criterion Collection for this Blu-ray edition with new bonus material. Buy on Amazon

Also from Criterion Collection, Moonstruck starring Cher, Nicolas Cage, and Danny Aiello has been digitally restored in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition that includes new and archived interviews, audio commentary, and more. Buy on Amazon

Other mentionables include Weathering with You 天気の子 on 4k Blu-ray, The New Mutants on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, The Croods on 4k Blu-ray, Silent Running restored for Blu-ray, and Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection containing 20 movies from the horror film studio.

New on Blu-ray, Nov. 17, 2020

Ultra HD Blu-ray

  • Resident Evil 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection
  • It’s a Wonderful Life 4k SteelBook
  • Weathering with You 天気の子 – Collector’s Edition
  • The Croods (2013)
  • The New Mutants

Blu-ray Disc

  • Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – Criterion
  • Moonstruck – Criterion
  • The New Mutants
  • Silent Running
  • Unhinged
  • Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection
  • Twins – Shout! Select
  • Ulysses – Special Edition
  • Relic
  • Rita Hayworth – Ultimate Collection
  • 2067
  • The Broken Hearts Gallery
  • The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story
  • Alfred Hitchcock: Warner Archive 4-Film Collection
  • Inner Sanctum Mysteries
  • Words on Bathroom Walls
  • The Ancient Magus Bride: The Complete Series
  • So Sweet, So Dead
  • Val X Love
  • Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution
  • Dragnet
  • The Wonders of Aladdin
  • Rio Grande – Oliver Signature Collection
  • Death of Me
  • Monstrum
  • Beyond the Door – Arrow Video
  • Waxworks – Flicker Alley
  • Beeswax [Remastered Edition]
  • Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin
  • Grace of My Heart
  • Seis Manos Season 1
  • We Are Little Zombies
  • The Runaways
  • Light Years
  • Truth is the Only Client
  • Cicada Song
  • Ghosts of République
  • Checkmate
  • Bad Men From a Melting Moon

Digital

  • Monstrum
  • The New Mutants
  • Dreamland
  • Here Comes Rusty
  • Conviction
  • Riverdance: A Journey
  • Imposed Piece

Take a look at all of this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases at Amazon.




