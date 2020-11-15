Our Top Blu-ray Picks Of The Week Plus More!

This week the third season of HBO’s Westworld hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. The show is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) both at 16×9 (1.78.1) aspect ratio. The audio on the 4k Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos while the Blu-ray provides a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Buy on Amazon
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment releases a 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection of the Resident Evil franchise on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 12-disc edition includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Buy on Amazon
Paramount Pictures remastered and restored the classic Frank Capra film It’s a Wonderful Life for Ultra HD Blu-ray last year, and has now repackaged the film in this special 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The collectible edition includes the original black and white version in 4k resolution, as well as the colorized film on the Blu-ray Disc. Buy on Amazon
Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai starring Forest Whitaker, Isaach de Bankolé and Isaach de Bankol has been restored to a new 4k digital transfer by Criterion Collection for this Blu-ray edition with new bonus material. Buy on Amazon
Also from Criterion Collection, Moonstruck starring Cher, Nicolas Cage, and Danny Aiello has been digitally restored in 4k for a new Blu-ray edition that includes new and archived interviews, audio commentary, and more. Buy on Amazon
Other mentionables include Weathering with You 天気の子 on 4k Blu-ray, The New Mutants on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, The Croods on 4k Blu-ray, Silent Running restored for Blu-ray, and Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection containing 20 movies from the horror film studio.
New on Blu-ray, Nov. 17, 2020
Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Resident Evil 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection
- It’s a Wonderful Life 4k SteelBook
- Weathering with You 天気の子 – Collector’s Edition
- The Croods (2013)
- The New Mutants
Blu-ray Disc
- Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai – Criterion
- Moonstruck – Criterion
- The New Mutants
- Silent Running
- Unhinged
- Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection
- Twins – Shout! Select
- Ulysses – Special Edition
- Relic
- Rita Hayworth – Ultimate Collection
- 2067
- The Broken Hearts Gallery
- The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story
- Alfred Hitchcock: Warner Archive 4-Film Collection
- Inner Sanctum Mysteries
- Words on Bathroom Walls
- The Ancient Magus Bride: The Complete Series
- So Sweet, So Dead
- Val X Love
- Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution
- Dragnet
- The Wonders of Aladdin
- Rio Grande – Oliver Signature Collection
- Death of Me
- Monstrum
- Beyond the Door – Arrow Video
- Waxworks – Flicker Alley
- Beeswax [Remastered Edition]
- Nomad: In The Footsteps Of Bruce Chatwin
- Grace of My Heart
- Seis Manos Season 1
- We Are Little Zombies
- The Runaways
- Light Years
- Truth is the Only Client
- Cicada Song
- Ghosts of République
- Checkmate
- Bad Men From a Melting Moon
Digital
- Monstrum
- The New Mutants
- Dreamland
- Here Comes Rusty
- Conviction
- Riverdance: A Journey
- Imposed Piece
Take a look at all of this week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases at Amazon.