Hammer Films The Ultimate Collection 20-Movie Set Upgraded to Blu-ray

Mill Creek Entertainment has upgraded the 20-film set titled Hammer Films: The Ultimate Collection to Blu-ray Disc.

The collection includes titles such as Horror of Frankenstein starring Ralph Bates and Kate O’Mara, Fear in the Night starring Joan Collins and Peter Cushing, and Scars of Dracula starring Christopher Lee.

In total, The Ultimate Collection has a run time of approximately 34 hours and 25 minutes, consisting of ten Blu-ray dics formatted in 1080p resolution with various audio formats.

The Ultimate Collection, previously released to DVD, hits stores on Blu-ray November 17, 2020.




