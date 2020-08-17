It’s A Wonderful Life packaged in 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Frank Capra’s classic It’s A Wonderful Life starring James Stewart, Donna Reed is getting released to a new 4k Blu-ray edition this time packaged in a collectible Steelbook. The edition arrives on November 3, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook edition of It’s A Wonderful Life features new artwork on the front, back and inside spread along with a mini reproduction of a vintage film poster.

The edition includes the film in black-and-white on 4K Blu-ray and a colorized version on 2k Blu-ray. Three special features: “Restoring a Beloved Classic,” “Secrets from the Vault,” and “It’s A Wonderful Wrap Party;” are also included.

On 4k Blu-ray, It’s A Wonderful Life is presented in 2160p at 1.33:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The English soundtrack is provided in 16-bit Dolby TrueHD 2.0 Mono. French, Spanish, German, Italian, and Japanese dubbed audio is provided in Dolby Digital 2.0 Mono (224 kbps).

Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish.

It’s A Wonderful Life combo includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Copy. Order on Amazon





