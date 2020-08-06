Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Release Date, Details & Pre-Orders

Just announced Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection of the Resident Evil franchise on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 12-disc edition hits stores on November 3, 2020 and is available to pre-order from Amazon.

The Limited Edition includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc.

Each movie is presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Sountracks are also provided in the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 format with RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER offering DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. See all the details and bonus material on each on each disc below.





RESIDENT EVIL LIMITED EDITION 4k BLU-RAY COLLECTION DETAILS

TECHNICAL SPECS

All films are presented with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER). Aspect ratios vary.

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

– Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

– Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary

– Visual Effects Commentary

– Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction

– 12 Featurettes

– “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

– Filmmaker Commentary

– Cast Commentary

– Writer / Producer Commentary

– Deleted Scenes

– “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary

– “Symphony of Evil” Featurette

– “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette

– “Game Babes” Featurette

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

– Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

– Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

– “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture

– Deleted Scenes

– 4 Featurettes

– Filmmaker Commentary

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

– Alice Activated

– Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

– “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture

– Filmmaker Commentary

– Deleted and Extended Scenes

– Outtakes

– 7 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

– Evil Goes Global

– Undead Retribution

– Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

– Director and Cast Commentary

– Filmmaker Commentary

– Deleted and Extended Scenes

– Outtakes

– Project Alice: The Interactive Database

– 8 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES

4K BLU-RAY DISC

– Maximum Carnage: Best Kills

– Creature Chronology

– Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

– Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich

– 3 Featurettes



