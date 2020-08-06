Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Release Date, Details & Pre-Orders

Just announced Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a 6-Movie Limited Edition Collection of the Resident Evil franchise on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 12-disc edition hits stores on November 3, 2020 and is available to pre-order from Amazon.
The Limited Edition includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc.
Each movie is presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Sountracks are also provided in the original DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 format with RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER offering DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. See all the details and bonus material on each on each disc below.
RESIDENT EVIL LIMITED EDITION 4k BLU-RAY COLLECTION DETAILS
TECHNICAL SPECS
All films are presented with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER). Aspect ratios vary.
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
– Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
– Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
– Visual Effects Commentary
– Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
– 12 Featurettes
– “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
– Filmmaker Commentary
– Cast Commentary
– Writer / Producer Commentary
– Deleted Scenes
– “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
– “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
– “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
– “Game Babes” Featurette
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
– Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
– Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
– “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
– Deleted Scenes
– 4 Featurettes
– Filmmaker Commentary
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
– Alice Activated
– Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
– “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
– Filmmaker Commentary
– Deleted and Extended Scenes
– Outtakes
– 7 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
– Evil Goes Global
– Undead Retribution
– Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
– Director and Cast Commentary
– Filmmaker Commentary
– Deleted and Extended Scenes
– Outtakes
– Project Alice: The Interactive Database
– 8 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES
4K BLU-RAY DISC
– Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
– Creature Chronology
– Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC
– Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
– 3 Featurettes