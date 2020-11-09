70s Post-Apocalyptic Drama ‘Silent Running’ Restored For New Blu-ray Edition

Douglas Trumbull’s post-apocalyptic environmental drama “Silent Running” has been restored in 2k from the original negatives for this Blu-ray Special Edition from Arrow Video.

Audio options also include the original lossless mono audio and an isolated music and effects track.

The edition includes a new interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film’s score, new audio commentary from critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw, and a new visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira titled “First Run.”

Along with additional previously-released extras, the first press editions of Arrow’s “Silent Running” include an illustrated collector’s booklet with new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette.

"Silent Running" on Blu-ray releases Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Blu-ray edition has a list price of $39.95 (Price: $19.99).

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative, approved by director Douglas Trumbull and produced by Arrow Video exclusively for this release

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw

Original audio commentary by Douglas Trumbull and actor Bruce Dern

Isolated music and effects track

No Turning Back, a new interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film's score

First Run, a new visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira exploring the evolution of Silent Running's screenplay

The Making of Silent Running, an archival 1972 on-set documentary

Silent Running by Douglas Trumbull and Douglas Trumbull: Then and Now, two archival interviews with the film's director

A Conversation with Bruce Dern, an archival interview with the film's lead actor

Theatrical trailer

Extensive behind-the-scenes gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette





