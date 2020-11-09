Home News 70s Post-Apocalyptic Drama 'Silent Running' Restored For New Blu-ray Edition
70s Post-Apocalyptic Drama ‘Silent Running’ Restored For New Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
Silent-Running-Blu-ray-ArrowDouglas Trumbull’s post-apocalyptic environmental drama “Silent Running” has been restored in 2k from the original negatives for this Blu-ray Special Edition from Arrow Video.

Audio options also include the original lossless mono audio and an isolated music and effects track.

The edition includes a new interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film’s score, new audio commentary from critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw, and a new visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira titled “First Run.”

Along with additional previously-released extras, the first press editions of Arrow’s “Silent Running” include an illustrated collector’s booklet with new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette.

“Silent Running” on Blu-ray releases Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Blu-ray edition has a list price of $39.95 (Price: $19.99). Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative, approved by director Douglas Trumbull and produced by Arrow Video exclusively for this release
  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
  • Original lossless mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw
  • Original audio commentary by Douglas Trumbull and actor Bruce Dern
  • Isolated music and effects track
  • No Turning Back, a new interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film s score
  • First Run, a new visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira exploring the evolution of Silent Running s screenplay
  • The Making of Silent Running, an archival 1972 on-set documentary
  • Silent Running by Douglas Trumbull and Douglas Trumbull: Then and Now, two archival interviews with the film s director
  • A Conversation with Bruce Dern, an archival interview with the film s lead actor
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Extensive behind-the-scenes gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper
  • FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette



