The Croods (2013) gets upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Croods (2013) from DreamWorks Animation has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and will release on November 17, 2020. The 4k disc presents The Croods in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

English audio is provided in DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 as well as Spanish in DTS-HD High Resolution 7.1 and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Bonus features on Blu-ray disc include The Croodaceous Creatures of Croods, Belt’s Cave Journal, Crood’s Cuts (Lost Scenes) and Be An Artist.

The Croods 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray combo with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has a list price of $29.95.






