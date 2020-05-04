Westworld Season 3 Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Pre-Orders Up

HBO’s Westworld just wrapped up its third season last night and already the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD are available to pre-order. Amazon has the 4k Blu-ray priced $44.99 (List: $54.99) and Blu-ray at $34.99 (List: $44.99).

If the past two seasons tell us anything about the specs for Season 3, the episodes should be presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) and 1080p (Blu-ray) — both at 16×9 1.78.1 aspect ratio. The audio on the 4k Blu-ray will hopefully follow past seasons with Dolby Atmos and the Blu-ray with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The packaging artwork shown above is FPO (For Placement Only) but doesn’t look half bad considering it’s just temporary.

Best Buy should also have a 4k SteelBook edition listed soon. Hopefully, it will look similar to the Season 2 edition and not change size again (Season 1 of Westworld was packaged in an enormous case that outsizes most other SteelBook editions). We’ll keep you posted with the latest on any BB exclusives.

Westworld: The Complete Third Season (no release date) is available to pre-order from Amazon and Best Buy.







HBO’s Westworld was just renewed for a fourth season and may even go through a sixth and final season according to insiders. Based on the book by Michael Crichton, Westworld was created for television by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.