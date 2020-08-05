Weathering With You 4k Blu-ray Limited Collector’s Edition Up For Pre-Order

Shout! Factory will release a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition of the Japanese animated film Weathering With You ‘天気の子’ from director Makoto Shinkai on November 17, 2020.

The Collector’s Edition, now available to pre-order from Amazon, follows the release of the digital version (English or Japanese) of Weathering With You on Aug. 4 and Blu-ray SteelBook edition on Sept. 15, 2020.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Weathering With You is presented in 4k 2160p resolution in 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 provided in Japanese, English, and French. An included CD contains the entire original soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features with the 4-Disc Collector’s Edition include a feature-length documentary, mini-poster, decal sticker, interview with Director Makoto Shinkai, Talk Show with Makoto Shinkai And Yumiko Udo, several featurettes, a 104-page book, and more.

4K UHD Presentation Of Feature Film

CD Soundtrack

104-Page Book

Feature-Length Documentary “The Making Of Weathering With You”

Mini-Poster

Decal Sticker

Interview With Director Makoto Shinkai

“Weather Front” Featurette

Talk Show: Makoto Shinkai And Yumiko Udo

Director Filmography Featurette

Trailers & TV Spots

Weathering With You ‘天気の子’ 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is available to order from Amazon. A 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook on Blu-ray (1080p) releases on Sept. 15, 2020. Order from Amazon

From Makoto Shinkai, the director of the global smash hit Your Name., comes a critically-acclaimed new romantic drama set in the rain-soaked streets (and skies) of modern Tokyo. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…



