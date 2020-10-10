The New Mutants Blu-ray/Digital Release Dates & Details

Marvel Studio’s The New Mutants was released to theaters in the US on August 28th, but due to Covid-19 restrictions will likely hit a larger audience when it arrives on home media formats Tuesday, November 17th. This includes access to The New Mutants on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital SD/HD/UHD. However, there is the possibility of an earlier option to rent the film.

Bonus features with home media release of The New Mutants include an exploration of the origins and influences behind “The New Mutants,” talks with cast members in “Meet the New Mutants,” and seven deleted scenes. (See details below.)

Blu-ray Disc

The single-disc combo edition of The New Mutants includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere partners. The movie is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, French, and German. Price: $24.99

Ultra HD Blu-ray

The 2-disc combo edition of The New Mutants includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere partners. Video is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel. Price: $29.99

Bonus Features

Origins & Influences – Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind “The New Mutants”

Meet the New Mutants – Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film

Deleted Scenes Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs “She’s a Demon” “Everybody’s Type” & Chores Dani’s Nightmare – Alt “I Need to Cool Off” “We’re on Lockdown” Take out the Source



Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy has an exclusive 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook combo edition that sells for $34.99.



