Here’s What’s New on Netflix in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos: Nov. 2020

By hdreport
netflix-4k-new-nov-2020While Ultra HD TVs do a great job of upscaling HD video, there is nothing like the sharpness of actual 4k content. And, when you add Dolby Vision to increase the color depth and Dolby Atmos to expand the audio dimension, the home viewing experience can be even better. Here’s a list of the latest 4k content that’s been added over the last couple of months, indicating Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (if available). Also see our complete List of 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix

New on Netflix in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Series (both original and licensed)

  • Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Away (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Bad Boy Billionaires: India (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta (Limited Series) [Spanish] 4k 5.1
  • Challenger: The Final Flight (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Chef’s Table BBQ (1 Volume) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Dash & Lily (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Deaf U (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • Dream Home Makeover (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • Emily in Paris (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Get Organized (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Grand Army (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • High Score (Limited Series) 4k 5.1
  • La Révolution (1 Season) [French] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Love & Anarchy (1 Season) [Swedish] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Lucifer (5 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (New Season) 4k Dolby Vision
    5.1
  • Ratched (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Rebecca 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Someone Has To Die (Limited Series) [Spanish] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Song Exploder: How Music Gets Made (Vol. 1-2) 4k 5.1
  • Taco Chronicles (New Volume) [Spanish] 4k 5.1
  • The American Barbecue Showdown (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • The Barrier (1 Season) [Spanish] 4k 5.1
  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • The Dutchess (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor (1 Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules For Life (1 Season) 4k 5.1
  • The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Trial 4 (Limited ) 4k 5.1

Films (both original and licensed)

  • Black Pink: Light Up The Sky 4k 5.1
  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Enola Holmes 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Glory (1989) 4k 5.1
  • Holidate 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Hubie Halloween 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Kiss The Ground (Doc) 4k 5.1
  • Love, Guaranteed 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • My Octopus Teacher (Doc) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • Operation Christmas Drop 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Over the Moon 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Project Power 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine 4k 5.1
  • Secrets of the Saaqqara Tomb (Doc) 4k 5.1
  • The Boys In The Band 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • The Devil All The Time 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
  • The Life Ahead [Italian, English dubs] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
  • The Outpost 4k 5.1
  • The Social Dilemma 4k 5.1
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

