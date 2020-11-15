These devices support HBO Max

Want to know what devices are supported by HBO Max? Here’s a list of popular devices including Android and Apple iOS smartphones, streaming media players like Apple TV and Chromecast, consoles including PS4 and Xbox One, and select Smart TVs. Simply put, if you can find the HBO Max in the smart device’s app store than it is supported. Read our Review of HBO Max.
List of Devices That Support HBO Max
- Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5+)
- Android TV (OS 5+)
- Apple TV (4th gen and later)
- Chromebooks
- Chromecast
- Fire TV (media players, sticks & TVs)
- iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (with iOS 12.2+)
- PC and Mac computers
- PlayStation 4
- Samsung TV (2016+)
- Xbox One
im looking for a blue ray player or something that will support HBO max
Forget about your Blu-ray player. They’re unsupported. You’ll need to purchase an “i-something”, a smart tv, ps4, an x-box something, a tablet that meets requirements or a qualifying smart phone. Personally, I’m paying for services I can’t get. Thanks, AT&T!
Thanks for the very best post, i loved it.