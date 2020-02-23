Frozen II, Knives Out, Bombshell & more new releases this week

This week, Disney’s Frozen II hits stores in several disc variations including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combos. You can see all the Frozen II Blu-ray editions and exclusives that range in price from $19.99 to $34.99. Oscar-nominated Knives Out hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate. Color Out of Space (2019) also arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray (read our review here) as well as digital. And, The Hunt for Red October gets a Collector’s Edition Steelbook release to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary (read our 4k Blu-ray review here).
In addition to those new releases, the four James Bond films to date starring Daniel Craig have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray. There are standard Ultra HD Blu-ray and Limited Edition 4k SteelBook editions to choose from, priced $19.99 and $24.99 each, respectively.
In early digital releases this Tuesday, Oscar-winner Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie is available to view at home for the first time along with Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler and DC’s animated feature Superman: Red Son. See the links below to purchase from Amazon.
New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 25, 2020
Digital
- Bombshell (2019)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
- Superman: Red Son (2020)
- The Night Clerk
- El Viejo
- In Safe Hands
- Demons Never Die
4k Blu-ray
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Casino Royale (2006) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Color Out of Space (2019)
- Frozen II (2019)
- Frozen II – Best Buy SteelBook
- Frozen II – Target Exclusive
- Knives Out (2019)
- Quantum of Solace (2009)
- Quantum of Solace (2009) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Skyfall (2012)
- Skyfall (2012) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Spectre (2015)
- Spectre (2015) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Hunt for Red October (1990) 30th Anniversary SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Frozen II (2019)
- Knives Out (2019)
- Color Out of Space (2019)
- Pet Sematary Two (2019)
- End of the Century (2019)
- Paris is Burning (1990) – Criterion Collection
- Deadly Manor (1990)
- Spookies (1986)
- Hot Dog… The Movie (1984)
- The Beast and the Magic Sword (1983)
- Victory (1981)
- Gappa: The Triphibian Monster (1967) [Japanese]
Collections
- One Missed Call Trilogy
- Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman – Criterion Collection
- Maya Deren Collection
Anime
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
- Return of Ultraman – The Complete Series – SteelBook Edition
- Food Wars! Third Plate
- Ultraman Orb: Origin Saga and Ultra Fight Orb
- City Hunter: Season 1 Set 1
