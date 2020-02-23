Frozen II, Knives Out, Bombshell & more new releases this week

This week, Disney’s Frozen II hits stores in several disc variations including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combos. You can see all the Frozen II Blu-ray editions and exclusives that range in price from $19.99 to $34.99. Oscar-nominated Knives Out hits stores on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Lionsgate. Color Out of Space (2019) also arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray (read our review here) as well as digital. And, The Hunt for Red October gets a Collector’s Edition Steelbook release to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary (read our 4k Blu-ray review here).

In addition to those new releases, the four James Bond films to date starring Daniel Craig have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray. There are standard Ultra HD Blu-ray and Limited Edition 4k SteelBook editions to choose from, priced $19.99 and $24.99 each, respectively.

In early digital releases this Tuesday, Oscar-winner Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie is available to view at home for the first time along with Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler and DC’s animated feature Superman: Red Son. See the links below to purchase from Amazon.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 25, 2020

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Collections

One Missed Call Trilogy

Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman – Criterion Collection

Maya Deren Collection

Anime

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Return of Ultraman – The Complete Series – SteelBook Edition

Food Wars! Third Plate

Ultraman Orb: Origin Saga and Ultra Fight Orb

City Hunter: Season 1 Set 1

