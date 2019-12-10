‘The Hunt for Red October’ 30th Anniversary celebrated with 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Paramount Pictures will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oscar-winning film The Hunt for Red October with a Limited Edition SteelBook that includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Hunt for Red October, of course, has already been released to 4k Blu-ray in the Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection, but this will be the first time a Region 1/A UHD BD will be available for the single title, although Region B and Region Free imports do exist.

As far as video and audio, The Hunt for Red October will likely be the same as the bundled 4k BD in the Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection with 2160p resolution and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 audio in English as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Bonus features include commentary by director John McTiernan and the behind-the-scenes featurette “Beneath the Surface” on the Blu-ray Disc, but the 4k Blu-ray should also offer audio commentaries from McTiernan.

Paramount Home Entertainment’s Limited Edition SteelBook release of The Hunt for Red October arrives on February 25, 2020.

Synopsis: Based on Tom Clancy’s bestseller, directed by John McTiernan (Die Hard), and starring Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER seethes with high-tech excitement and sweats with the tension of men who hold Doomsday in their hands. A new technologically-superior Soviet nuclear sub, the Red October, is heading for the U.S. coast under the command of Captain Marko Ramius (Connery). The American government thinks Ramius is planning to attack. A lone CIA analyst named Jack Ryan (Baldwin) has a different idea: he thinks Ramius is planning to defect, but he has only a few hours to find him and prove it because the entire Russian naval and air commands are trying to find him, too. The hunt is on!