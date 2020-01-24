‘Knives Out’ Blu-ray/Digital release dates & cover art revealed

Oscar-nominated mystery/drama Knives Out will release to digital formats on Feb. 7 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25, 2020.

Lionsgate has also revealed the slipcover and case insert art for Knives Out which features cast members Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lakeith Stanfield, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, and Christopher Plummer.

On Blu-ray, Knives Out is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 1080p (Blu-ray) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray) resolution. The 4k Blu-ray adds HDR with both Dolby Vision and HDR10. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Knives Out is packaged in 2-disc Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray combo editions with a Digital Copy, as well as a single-disc DVD. The movie is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy ($34.99).

Bonus Features

Deleted Scene: “Bicycling Accident” (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

Deleted Scene: “Don’t Do Anything Rash” (with Optional Audio Commentary by Rian Johnson)

“Making a Murder” 8-Part Documentary

“Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder”

Writer-Director and Cast Q&A

Marketing Gallery

“Meet the Thrombeys” Viral Ads

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rian Johnson, Director of Photography Steve Yedlin, and Actor Noah Segan

In-Theatre Commentary by Rian Johnson

Knives Out was written, directed, and co-produced by Rian Jhonson, nominated for an Oscar for Best Writing Original Screenplay as well as 3 Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.