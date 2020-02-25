‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Blu-ray release dates, details & exclusives

Jumanji: The Next Level is releasing early to digital on March 3rd followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and rental options on March 17th, 2020. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. Check out all the home media options and bonus materials below.

Digital

Jumanji: The Next Level can be purchased in Digital SD, HD or 4k UHD. Select digital retailers will stream and offer downloads of the movie in up to 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Be sure to check whether or not your favorite service offers extra bonus material in addition to the film. Buy from Amazon w/Bonus Material

Blu-ray

The Blu-ray combo edition of Jumanji: The Next Level from Sony includes a DVD and Digital HD copy. The film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio TBD. Bonus features include gag reel, AR game, scene breakdowns and more (see detailed list below). The combo edition sells for $24.99 (List: $38.99). Buy on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Jumanji: The Next Level includes additional copies on Blu-ray and Digital HD/UHD. On UHD BD, the movie is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 audio. The edition, which also comes with bonus material, sells for $29.99 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon.

4k SteelBook

Along with the standard-issue disc editions, Best Buy has a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as bonus materials on the 4k Blu-ray. The edition, featuring all four of the main characters on the front of the case, sells for $34.99 at Best Buy.

DVD

On DVD, Jumanji: The Next Level is presented in 480p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The edition does not include any extras and sells for $19.99 (List: $30.99). Buy on Amazon.

Bonus Materials

The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and some digital purchases include plenty of bonus materials such as a gag reel, AR game, pre-visualization reel, scene breakdown, and more.