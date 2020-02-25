‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Blu-ray release dates, details & exclusives

Jumanji: The Next Level is releasing early to digital on March 3rd followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and rental options on March 17th, 2020. The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. Check out all the home media options and bonus materials below.
Digital
Jumanji: The Next Level can be purchased in Digital SD, HD or 4k UHD. Select digital retailers will stream and offer downloads of the movie in up to 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Be sure to check whether or not your favorite service offers extra bonus material in addition to the film. Buy from Amazon w/Bonus Material
Blu-ray
The Blu-ray combo edition of Jumanji: The Next Level from Sony includes a DVD and Digital HD copy. The film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio TBD. Bonus features include gag reel, AR game, scene breakdowns and more (see detailed list below). The combo edition sells for $24.99 (List: $38.99). Buy on Amazon.
4k Blu-ray
The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Jumanji: The Next Level includes additional copies on Blu-ray and Digital HD/UHD. On UHD BD, the movie is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 audio. The edition, which also comes with bonus material, sells for $29.99 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon.
4k SteelBook
Along with the standard-issue disc editions, Best Buy has a Limited Edition SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, as well as bonus materials on the 4k Blu-ray. The edition, featuring all four of the main characters on the front of the case, sells for $34.99 at Best Buy.
DVD
On DVD, Jumanji: The Next Level is presented in 480p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The edition does not include any extras and sells for $19.99 (List: $30.99). Buy on Amazon.
Bonus Materials
The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and some digital purchases include plenty of bonus materials such as a gag reel, AR game, pre-visualization reel, scene breakdown, and more.
- “Awkwafina Cat Burglar”: To prepare for her roles as pickpocket, Ming Fleetwood, superstar Awkwafina got a little too method behind the scenes.
- “Back Together: Reuniting the Cast”: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are back and better than ever as they share their excitement to reunite.
- “Body Swapping: Snapping Into Character”: “In the latest Jumanji adventure, the avatar roles are turned on their heads with new characters and hilarious performances.”
- Gag Reel
- “Grow Up:” Danny DeVito and Danny Glover help Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get in touch with their inner grumpy old men.
- “Level Up: Making Jumanji: The Next Level”: From breathtaking scenery, wild adventure, new characters and more- go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they take Jumanji to the Next Level.
- “NPC Confessions: Jurgen The Brutal”: Being the bad guy isn’t all glory. Jurgen The Brutal gets real in this candid confessional.
- “Rhys Darby Wants To Jingle”: How do you top Jack Black and Nick Jonas’s unforgettable theme song for the first one? Everyone’s favorite Non-Player Character, Rhys Darby is ready to take it to the next, next level.
- “Scene Breakdown: Ostrich Chase”: Jump in your dune buggy and go inside the epic ostrich chase scene as the filmmakers and visual effects team breakdown the creation of this memorable scene.
- “Scene Breakdown: Mandrill Bridges”: Moving rope bridges, giant mandrills and incredible stunt work make the mandrills attack one of the most adrenaline pack parts of this film. In this scene breakdown, see how they pulled it off.
- “Telenovela”: Kevin Hart gets lost in translation in this melodramatic promo.
- “VFX Pre-Vis: Zeppelin Battle”: Compare the detail of the visual effects pre-visualization reel and the final picture breakdown of the thrilling Zeppelin battle.
- “VFX Pre-Vis: Ostrich Chase”: Track the progression from pre-visualization to finished scene in a side by side comparison of the ostrich chase.
- AR GAME: The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD include a collectible map that is fully interactive, employing Augmented Reality to bring Jumanji to life through a smart phone, allowing users to create their own 8-bit Avatar, navigate a series of mini-games and much more!