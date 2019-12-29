‘Color Out of Space’ releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Color Out of Space starring Nicolas Cage will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on February 25, 2020. The home media options follow the limited theatrical premiere of the film on January 24, 2020.

The film was directed by Richard Stanley and is based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft in which a meteorite crash poisons the fictional town of Arkham, Massachusetts.

This won’t be the first time Lovecraft’s short story has been made a feature film. The Color Out of Space “Die Farbe” is a German-made movie released in 2010 from director Huan Vu.

Color Out of Space (2019) is list-priced $29.99 (Blu-ray), $35.99 (4k Blu-ray), and DVD $29.99. Order from Amazon