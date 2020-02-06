Daniel Craig James Bond Films To Also Get 4k SteelBook Exclusives

The past four James Bond films starring Daniel Craig will release to 4k SteelBook editions exclusively at Best Buy in the US on February 25th. The special hard case editions are not much different from the common versions with each case featuring pouty face himself on the cover. (Scroll down to see the other 3 SteelBooks.)

At $24.99 each, Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015) in SteelBook packaging are $5 more than the common editions selling for $19.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. For collectors, a $24.99 SteelBook is certainly a bargain considering most new 4k releases typically sell for $34.99.

The Bond films are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR, and soundtracks provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with the exception of Spectre featuring DTS-HD MA 7.1. Casino Royale will include the extended/unrated version of the film also on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Each combo edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as previously released extras.

As we noted before, The Daniel Craig Collection with the same 4 movies costs about half the price of the single titles if all 4 are purchased.