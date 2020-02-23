Read our review of ‘The Hunt for Red October’ 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Last month, The Hunt for Red October played in theaters for a limited showing to celebrate its 30th Anniversary. On February 25th, Paramount releases a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook that brings The Hunt for Red October to home theater for the first time in Ultra HD as a single title. (The film was bundled in the Jack Ryan 5-Film Collection on UHD BD that released last fall.) On Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR there is a noticeable improvement in sharpness with deeper color and details in shadow areas not visible in previous 1080p editions. And, although there were no audio upgrades for this edition the Oscar-winner still has a remarkable soundtrack. Read a full review of The Hunt for Red October on Ultra HD Blu-ray.