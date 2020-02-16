Jojo Rabbit, Midway, Queen & Slim & more new releases this week

This week Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit gets released to disc formats including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions with Digital Copies from 20th Century Fox. Oscar-nominated drama A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions with Digital Copies from Sony. And, Lionsgate’s Midway lands on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2-disc combos with codes to redeem Digital Copies.

In early digital releases this week you can purchase Queen & Slim (2019) from Universal, the remake of Charlie’s Angels (2019), and Focus Features’ Dark Waters (2019). The movies are available in Digital SD, HD or 4k UHD where available. Check out more of this week’s new Digital, Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-releases below.

New Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Feb. 18, 2020

Digital

Queen & Slim (2019)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Dark Waters (2019)

A Feeling of Home (2020)

Back in Business (2020)

Socorro Evolution (2018)

The Migrumpies (2017)

Ultra HD

Blu-ray

TV Series

Movies

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (2019)

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Midway (2019)

Midway (2019) – Best Buy SteelBook

Teorema (1968) – Criterion Collection

21 Bridges (2019)

Je t’aime moi non plus (1976)

The Day of the Dolphin (1973)

The Point! (1971)

The Light at the Edge of the World (1971)

Rasputin: The Mad Monk (1966)

X the Unknown (1956)

Check out more Blu-ray releases for Feb. 18, 2020 at Amazon or last week’s releases below.