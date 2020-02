‘Frozen II’ Release Dates & Exclusives Detailed

Disney’s Oscar-winning film Frozen II is releasing to Digital on Feb. 11, 2020 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD on Feb. 25, 2020. But which format or edition should you buy? Here’s a look at all the ways to buy Frozen II for home viewing including digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and retailer exclusives.

Digital

In Digital formats, Frozen II is available in several formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD from digital services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Vudu. Amazon is selling a digital edition with bonus material for $19.99 (HD) and 4k UHD version for $24.99.

Blu-ray

On disc, Frozen II is available in a “Multi-Screen Edition” with Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code from Disney/Buena Vista. The edition sells for $24.99. Buy on Amazon or Best Buy

4k Blu-ray

The 4k Blu-ray “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” of Frozen II contains a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Code (List: $29.99). Buy on Amazon or Best Buy

3D Blu-ray

A 3D Blu-ray Region Free edition of Frozen II is available from Walmart and selling for $44.99. Also, check out Frozen (2013) on 3D Blu-ray.

Best Buy 4k SteelBook

Best Buy has a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook combo edition with custom cover, back and inside spread artwork selling for $34.99. Purchase at Best Buy

Target 4k Blu-ray

Target’s exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition includes a collectible filmmaker gallery book and unique case slipcover. The exclusive edition is also priced $34.99. Buy at Target

Walmart 4k Blu-ray

Walmart is selling an exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition with exclusive bonus features only available digitally with a Vudu account. The slipcover packaging is also unique. The edition sells for $34.99. Buy at Walmart