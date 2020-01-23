James Bond films starring Daniel Craig to release as single 4k Blu-rays

Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2009), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015) will be released to single 4k Blu-ray titles on Feb. 25, 2020. Each combo edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy in unique packaging that features actor Daniel Craig. (See all four covers below.)

Each Bond film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR, and soundtracks provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with the exception of Spectre featuring DTS-HD MA 7.1. Casino Royale will include the extended/unrated version of the film also on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

While having every James Bond film so far starring Daniel Craig in individual 4k Blu-ray cases would be cool, it’s a lot cheaper to just pick up the Daniel Craig Collection on 4k Blu-ray. Since each Craig film is priced $22.99 at Best Buy, purchasing all four films will cost you $91.96 plus tax.

The Daniel Craig Collection, by contrast, is currently selling for just $38.89 on Amazon (3rd party) and $49.99 at Best Buy.

Even better (and taking up less shelf space) would be a complete James Bond collection like the 23-film Bond: 50 edition released several years ago. A complete collection might be a long time away though, but would hopefully include the upcoming film No Time To Die — supposedly the last 007 stint for Daniel Craig.

A 25 film collection would certainly be a nice round number, but who knows how long it would take to get all the early pre-Craig films remastered for UHD BD. For now, you can check out many of the vintage Bond films streaming on Amazon Prime.

The single James Bond titles are scheduled to release the same day as several other 4k Blu-rays including Frozen 2, Knives Out, The Hunt for Red October, The Color of Space.